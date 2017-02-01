Armed robbery reported outside Spartanburg store

WSPA Staff Published:
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man said a gun was placed to his head during a hold-up outside a Spartanburg convenience store.

The victim told police he was robbed around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Kangaroo Express on South Pine Street.

The victim said he was near a dumpster when a male put a gun to his head and demanded money, according to an incident report.

The suspect left in an unknown direction. He was reportedly driving a cream colored Dodge Magnum and described to police as a black male with dread locks.

