Chase suspect caught with help of K-9 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A man on a dirt bike ran from a deputy and was caught with the help of a K-9, according to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Shawn Davis was patrolling around Highway 28 bypass Monday around 8:45 when he saw a red dirt bike speeding across the highway.

He tried to stop the bike on Flowe Rd. and the suspect lost control and fell from the bike in a curve.

The suspect is identified as Jeffrey Marshall Pressley, 35, of Anderson.

Before Pressley could sped off again, Deputy Davis grabbed his jacket and told him he was under arrest.

The deputy said Pressley continued to try to leave the scene.

Pressley was told that if he didn’t stop, a K-9 would be released.

Deputy Davis said Pressley ignored the repeated warnings so he activated the K-9 door release allowing K-9 ‘Tommy’ to get out.

As the K-9 caught up with the bike and took hold of the suspect’s arm, Pressley jerked the motorcycle toward a nearby ditch, causing the motorcycle to flip several times before it came to rest in a pile of trees.

Deputy Davis and ‘Tommy’ kept the hold on the suspect and Pressley hit the officer in the face.

They got him in handcuffs and took him to the hospital for minor injuries when the motorcycle flipped.

The deputy received minor injuries and several lacerations. He is expected to be okay.

Pressley is charged with:

Assault on a police officer while resisting arrest

Reckless Driving

Failure to Stop for Blue Lights

Failure to use headlights when required

Driving under suspension

Operating and uninsured motor vehicle