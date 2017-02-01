Crews responding to fire at Simpsonville condos

Published: Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a fire at the Holly Towne Condominiums on Bethel Road, according to the Simpsonville Fire Department.

A call came in at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mauldin Fire Department is also responding.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as more information is available.

