Daycare sign telling parents to get off their phones goes viral

WTEN Published:
Credit: Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz/Facebook
Credit: Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz/Facebook

HOUSTON (NEWS10) – Workers at a Texas daycare are tired of parents picking up their kids while on the phone.

Daycare workers posted a sign saying it was “appalling” that parents were paying more attention to their phones than their kids.

“Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??”

A parent took a photo of the sign and posted it to Facebook. The post is now going viral.

