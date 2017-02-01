Deputies: Man sexually assaulted girl, parents charged with neglect

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl whose parents were charged with several counts of child neglect after the allegations were brought to the attention of deputies.

In August 2016, a father informed the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office that his daughter told him she was forced to perform a sex act on a relative’s boyfriend.

The child and five of her siblings were in protective custody after five tested positive for methamphetamine, deputies say.

The child disclosed the sexual abuse in an interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say her parents and the man accused of the sex assault were also interviewed.

Deputies say the parents could not explain why the children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies charged David Lee Hammitt, 28, of Spartanburg with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Cassie L. Abercrombie, 27, and Jeffery Duane Abercrombie, 28, both of Gaffney are charged with five counts each of child neglect.

Hammit and Cassie Abercrombie were arrested Tuesday, while Jeffrey Abercrombie was arrested Tuesday night in Georgia.

Cassie Abercrombie was incarcerated for nine hours before posting a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Jeffrey Abercrombie is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

Hammitt must appear before a circuit court judge for a bond because of the nature of his charge.