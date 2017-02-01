Viral meningitis reported at school in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school sent out a letter to parents today about a case of viral meningitis.

Wren Elementary School informed parents that one of their students had been diagnosed with the disease.

They say the chance of it spreading to other students is very rare, but that the school will be taking extra precaution.

The letter includes symptoms of the disease and ways to reduce the chances of catching it.

Here is a copy of the letter:

Dear Parent or Guardian, This afternoon, Wren Elementary School was informed that one of our students was diagnosed with viral meningitis. Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information with you. While this can be upsetting, the chance of your child also becoming ill with this disease is very small. Viral meningitis is not the same as bacterial meningitis. Those who get viral meningitis usually recover completely with rest and fever-reducing medication. Common symptoms of viral meningitis are fever, severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness or confusion, and nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last seven to ten days. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if your child has any of the previously mentioned symptoms. About 90% of viral meningitis cases are due to common stomach viruses. Coming into contact with one of the germs that can cause viral meningitis does not automatically mean a person will contract viral meningitis. In most cases, the germ will simply cause a cold or an upset stomach. Therefore, if you are around someone who has viral meningitis, you have a moderate chance of becoming infected, but a very small chance of developing meningitis. Though there is no specific prevention for viral meningitis, proper hand washing, thorough cleaning of surfaces and good personal hygiene can reduce the chances of catching viral meningitis or other illnesses. Out of an abundance of caution, the school will be taking extra precaution with its cleaning process. If you have further questions, please contact Summer Wilson, Wren Elementary School Nurse, at 864-850- 5950, Lisa Cassidy, Director of Planning and Development at 864-847-7344, or Carmen Bailey, District Lead Elementary Nurse at 864-850-3987.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. …

NC funeral dir. charged with 50 child sex crimes against little boy Harold Lee Massey, 62, is charged with dozens of counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense, according to investiga…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains o…

Self-driving cars need less human help, data show When the technology will be ready for the public depends on several factors, including regulators’ readiness and company confidence the vehi…

Inmates take 5 hostage at Delaware prison An attorney for the union representing guards at a Delaware prison says at least four guards and one counselor have been taken hostage by in…