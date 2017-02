Crews responding to fire at Simpsonville condos - Crews are responding to a fire at the Holly Towne Condominiums on Bethel Road, according to the Simpsonville Fire Department.

Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright - ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. …

Viral meningitis reported at school in Anderson Co. - Wren Elementary School informed parents that one of their students had been diagnosed with the disease.

Inmates take 5 hostage at Delaware prison - An attorney for the union representing guards at a Delaware prison says at least four guards and one counselor have been taken hostage by in…

GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate - Republicans jammed two of President Donald Trump's top Cabinet picks through the Senate Finance Committee with no Democrats in the room Wedn…

$13 Million upgrade to Regional water system to solve algae issues on Lake Hartwell - There is now welcome news for anyone drinking the water from Lake Hartwell. Research engineers have discovered a fix to the algae issue caus…

Greenville Co. Sheriff creates ride-along initiative - Have you ever wanted to get a behind the scenes look into the life of a sheriff's deputy? Now you can, thanks to the TRU Ride Initiative Pat…

Police searching for man who left Woodruff assisted living facility - Police have issued an alert for a man last seen near an assisted living facility.

Woodruff man leads officers on chase in stolen car, report says - A Woodruff man faces several charges after he allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen car and dumped a backpack with drugs inside as h…