Greenville Co. Sheriff creates ride-along initiative

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Have you ever wanted to get a behind the scenes look into the life of a sheriff’s deputy? Now you can, thanks to the TRU Ride Initiative Patrol with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The new ride-along program gives residents a way to experience a day in the life of a deputy. This includes going out on calls with a deputy, which can be anything from a traffic stop to an armed robbery.

Sheriff Will Lewis says this program is something that should have been put in place a long time ago.

“The failure to communicate from a law enforcement perspective has led to a lot of the problems that we have today,” Sheriff Lewis says. “For the first time, [people] actually have this opportunity to see what we do from our eyes.”

The goal of the program is to create a renewed sense of transparency with the community, and to strengthen the relationship between the civilians and those in uniform.

To apply, email trip@greenvillecounty.org to request an application, pick one up at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center at the front desk, or you can fill out the form online.