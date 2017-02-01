Help find girl missing more than a year from Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for you help to find Renee Edenfield, 17, from Spartanburg.

They say she was last seen on January 29, 2016.

She may still be in the local area if she may travel to Jacksonville, Florida.

She is described as:

Bi-racial

5’1″ tall and 100 pounds.

She is known to frequently dye her hair.

She also has a nose and lip piercing.

Anyone with information about Renee is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-596-2222.