BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – Blacksburg Police are asking for your help finding to runaway teens.

Police say they ran away from Blacksburg High School yesterday.

They are David Dwight Camp, 15.

He is 5’9″ and 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Annie Marie Smith, 15.

She is 5’1″ and 125 lbs with Brown hair an blue eyes.

If you have any information on where they might be call Blacksburg Police Department.