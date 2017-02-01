Help find missing endangered woman Robbie Turner in Wellford

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Investigators need your help finding a missing, endangered person.

The woman is Robbie Arlene Turner, 52

5’02″ in height

140 pounds

black hair in dreads and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Monday, January 16, 2017, leaving her home on foot from Wilkie Dr. in Wellford.

She does have medical conditions and did not take her medication with her, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to call Sgt. Brandon Letterman at (864) 503-4608, or email him at bletterman@spartanburgcounty.org. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Sgt. Letterman or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to her location, they will be eligible for a cash reward.