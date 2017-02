RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies need your help finding Donald Joseph Buff.

He is a white male that is 50 years of age.

He is 5’10” and he weighs 150 pounds.

He is a resident of Rutherford County and was last seen in November, 2016.

Buff was dropped off near the Asheville Airport and has been known to frequent the Asheville area.

If you have any information about the location of Donald Joseph Buff, please contact Det. Marc Duncan of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6346.