Investigation continues into deadly house fire in Union Co.

CARLISLE, S.C. (WSPA) — At least 40 firefighters spent hours battling a deadly house fire.

Carlisle Fire Chief John Glenn said crews responded around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to what was initially dispatched as a shed fire. But when they arrived to the scene on Dunlop Road, a home was engulfed in flames and firefighters were told that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters later found a man inside the home.

The Union County coroner identified the man as 88-year-old Acie Johnson.

Chief Glenn said crews with 10 agencies in Union and Chester counties responded.

“It was a big effort on the part of all of us,” Chief Glenn said.

He said they were on scene until 11 a.m. and he returned 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Sheriff David Taylor said Johnson died of smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the carport area, Sheriff Taylor said.

There was a wood stove in the carport area, but investigators can’t say if that’s how the fire started, he said.

The cause is undetermined as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Taylor said the fire is not considered suspicious.

During the blaze, Sheriff Taylor said Whitmire Fire Department had to respond to a crash involving two tractor trailers. He said no one was seriously hurt in that crash.