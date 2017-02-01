It’s National Signing Day

Although most high school football players long ago made their college choices known, it all becomes official Wednesday on National Signing Day, the annual ritual that’s spawned signing ceremonies at schools and just about every college program doing shows on their websites or, in some cases, being part of shows on cable networks, as well as throwing lavish parties for booster to join in the fun of a new crop of talent.

Clemson is expected to only sign a class of about a dozen but it’s rated 13th by 247 Sports and includes the nation’s top quarterback prospect, Hunter Johnson, who enrolled in January.

South Carolina awaits word from Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson, who at noon will announce his choice between USC and Virginia Tech.

The Gamecocks will sign a class of more than 20 that includes several other area prospects like Union County wide receiver Shi Smith and Wren quarterback Jay Urich.

They are rated in the top 25 of classes by several services.

Also notable on signing day: Limestone head coach Mike Fuery has his friend and forme All Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson coming to the Gaffney campus to host the school’s Signing Day webscast.