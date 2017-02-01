Judge orders mental exam for Orlando shooter’s widow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in California has declined to release the widow of the Florida nightclub shooter from jail while she awaits trial on charges of aiding her husband’s terror activities.

Instead, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation of 31-year-old Noor Salman and said he would consider Salman’s request for release after the evaluation is complete.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to supporting her husband Omar Mateen in the June 12 attack then lying to investigators about it.

Prosecutors say the widow of the man who committed a deadly attack on a Florida nightclub accompanied him on scouting trips to the venue and knew about his plan.

Federal prosecutors in California for the first time Wednesday divulged details of the charges against 31-year-old Noor Salman.

Prosecutors say she saw her husband Omar Mateen leave their Fort Pierce, Florida, home with a gun and backpack full of ammunition on the night of the attack.

Salman was arrested last month in suburban San Francisco and charged with helping Mateen plan the June 12 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

Salman’s attorneys maintain she was a battered spouse who knew nothing of Mateen’s plans.

Authorities say her husband killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Police fatally shot him during the attack.

