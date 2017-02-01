Man charged in Clemson armed robbery

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson Police say they have charged a man in an armed robbery on Jan. 29.

The victim said someone knocked on the door of his aparement off Creekside Drive.

When he opened the door the suspect hit him across the forehead with a pistol and demanded items from inside the apartment.

The victims says he was able to get the door closed keeping the suspect out and called the police.

The suspect had ran by the time police got there.

Police say the suspect didn’t get in the apartment and nothing was taken.

They victim wasn’t hurt and refused medical treatment, according to the report.

Jefferey Warreyon Whitaker, 23, of Central has been charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

He is Clemson City jail awaiting a bond hearing.