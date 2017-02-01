Missing Pickens teen could be with 3 other runaways say police

Kasper Guillian, age 16, from Pickens, S.C. left the Pickens High School Tuesday Jan. 31st.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sweatshirt, and blue shoes.

She is believed to be with a Brandon Hembree 17.

Police and deputies think he is with 2 other teens who are missing.

They are Daniel Hembree, 15, and Scott Herring, 15, of Dacusville

Deputies say the 17 and 15-year-old left their aunt’s home on Wed. Jan 25.

They said they were going to get on the bus and didn’t.

Investigators say they ran away, but the 17-year-old is technically not a runaway due to his age.

Deputies say there is a history of this behavior and have confirmed sightings of boys.

They say they have ruled out any foul play at this point and are investigating the case as two teens that are deliberately attempting to avoid being located.

If you have any information please call the Pickens City Police Department at (864) 878-6366.