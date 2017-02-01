New Biltmore exhibit features fashion from classic films

ASHEVILLE, NC  – The Biltmore says they have added a new exhibit based on award-winning costumes from films based on some of George Vanderbilt’s favorite books from his 22,000-volume collection.

They say the costumes will adorn rooms throughout Biltmore House when the estate’s newest exhibition, “Designed for Drama: Fashion from the Classics,” opens Feb. 10, 2017.

The exhibition will run through July 4, 2017.

The exhibition will feature elaborate costumes from 14 recent films.

They include Holmes and Watson in “Sherlock Holmes” to “Finding Neverland.”

They will also have costumes from “Anna Karenina” and Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

“We have an exquisite dress that Nicole Kidman wore in ‘The Portrait of a Lady,’” says Leslie Klingner, Biltmore’s curator of interpretation. “It’s black and gold, embroidered with flat sequins correct to the time period. This stunning and spectacular dress comes alive in Biltmore House.”

anna_karenina_couple_dancing_5663_d016_00088_crop__large

