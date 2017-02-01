Officials encourage safety after several fires

By Published:
spaceheater

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After several deadly and dangerous fires in the Upstate, local officials are urging caution.

Will Broscious, the Greenville City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction and Education Coordinator, says an unattended cooking fire is to blame for a deadly fire on Bridwell Avenue over the weekend.

“Cooking fires are always dangerous because it’s something everyone does, or most of us do on a day to day basis,” Broscious explained.

The South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office says the most common causes of fires are smoking, electrical, cooking, and heating issues.

RELATED STORIES:
Man killed in Greenville house fire
1 dead in house fire in Union Co.
ID of man who died in house fire in Wellford

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s