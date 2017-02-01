Officials encourage safety after several fires

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After several deadly and dangerous fires in the Upstate, local officials are urging caution.

Will Broscious, the Greenville City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction and Education Coordinator, says an unattended cooking fire is to blame for a deadly fire on Bridwell Avenue over the weekend.

“Cooking fires are always dangerous because it’s something everyone does, or most of us do on a day to day basis,” Broscious explained.

The South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office says the most common causes of fires are smoking, electrical, cooking, and heating issues.

