Police searching for man who left Woodruff assisted living facility

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) — Police have issued an alert for a man last seen near an assisted living facility.

Police said in a Facebook post that Michael Angley walked away from Montrose Manor at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Angley, whose nickname is Bird, was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt, blue sweat pants, and brown slippers.

Police said he’s 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 205 pounds and has white hair and a goatee.

Angley has dementia and police say he may not know his name.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131 Ext.1.