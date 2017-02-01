Prescribe burn planned at Clemson Experimental Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Clemson Experimental Forest will conduct a 50-acre prescribed burn Wednesday.

The burn will be in the Fant’s Grove area of the forest near Garrison Arena, according to Franklin Reynolds.

It’s expected to start around noon.

Reynolds said the burn will reduce underbrush and litter, while increasing the wildlife habitat.

The 17,500 acre forest is “dedicated to natural resource conservation, education, research and the land grant mission of Clemson University,” according to its website.

