Scream for ice cream: Frozen Twinkie treats hitting shelves

U.S. (KXAN) — It seems like a dream from a sugar-induced coma. Hostess and Nestle have teamed up for some new frozen flavors, which has sweet treat lovers screaming for ice cream.

The two desert titans are releasing six new frozen treats. Some of the ice creams are already hitting shelves inspired by Ding Dongs, Sno Balls, Twinkies, and cupcakes.

The flavors will be available at Dollar General stores from now until May.

https://twitter.com/theimpulsivebuy/status/823651657963732993/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw