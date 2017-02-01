SUPER BOWL AD PULLED

The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
NEW YORK (AP – WSPA) – We’re less than a week away until 2017 Super Bowl but many companies have already started releasing their ads.

But Nutritional supplement seller GNC didn’t make the cut.

The company intended to use a 30-second Super Bowl ad to revamp its image. But the NFL had other ideas.

GNC says it was notified that it will not be allowed to air the ad it created – or any ad – during the game Sunday because it violates an NFL policy against having supplements advertised during its games.

It’s the first time in recent memory that an advertiser has been banned completely.

