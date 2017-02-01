Volunteer registration now open for BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation is one of the biggest events in our area.

The local tournament is the only one on the Web.com Tour where amateurs and celebrities are grouped with professionals in a four-day better-ball competition over three courses.

The 2017 tournament is slated to take place May 15-21 at Thornblade Club, The Preserve at Verde and Furman University Golf Club.

Volunteers are needed for each of the three locations.

Registering early gives you a better chance of getting the volunteer position you want.

Among many others, positions include working alongside Golf Channel operations crews, registering professional players, scoring, and working the hospitality skybox.

It is $40 to register which includes a volunteer red Adidas polo, cap or visor, credential, guest credential, food and beverages.

You can register for the event by clicking HERE.

Ticket sales and volunteer hours are a major source of fundraising for the participating charities.

Last year, tournament partner charities received $676,252. Since 2001, charities have received more than $12M from the event.

Charities this year include The Blade Jr. Golf Classic, Blue Ridge Council – Boy Scouts of America, Center for Developmental Services, The Children’s Museum of the Upstate, The Furman Advantage, BMW Car Club of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, NCCAA, Project Hope Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Greenville, SYNNEX Share the Magic, and Upstate Warrior Solution.