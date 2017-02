ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Anderson Joint Regional Water System is planning a $13 million upgrade to fight taste and odor problems, according to Scott Willett, executive director.

He says the problems are related to algae in Lake Hartwell and the new system will attack the organic chemical MIB and geosmin.

Those are responsible for the dirt taste and smell.

The water has always been safe, says Willet.

Willet says the project will cost the average customers 60 to 70 cents on their bill each month.