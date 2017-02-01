Woodruff man leads officers on chase in stolen car, report says

ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Woodruff man faces several charges after he allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen car and dumped a backpack with drugs inside.

Cody Lester, 20, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, violating a blue light, driving without a license and drug crimes.

A deputy responded Tuesday to a pursuit involving a Woodruff officer Tuesday, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Before the deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle, the suspect turned on to Two Mile Creek Road off Highway 221 and jumped out of the vehicle and began running on foot, the report states.

The deputy and two officers with Woodruff Police Department chased the suspect before he was detained.

The suspect was later identified as Lester.

Lester threw a backpack towards the woods that contained a jar with clear rock and green leafy substances inside, the report states.

Woodruff officers confirmed that the vehicle Lester tried to get away in was reportedly stolen.