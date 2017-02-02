﻿Greenville County Schools Recruiting For Bus Drivers

(Greenville) WSPA School bus drivers in Greenville County are having to work longer hours because of a severe bus driver shortage.

Greenville County Schools currently has 503 drivers and aides. That is about 50 drivers short of where the district should be. Drivers are having to work extra routes because of the shortfall.

“I go back to my school, l get 40 kids, take them home and come back, get 40 more, take them home and that’s the end of my day,” says Steve Gantt, a bus driver for Greenville County Schools.

The district holds at least one job fair a month in the county to fill those positions. A spokeswoman tells 7 News it will start recruiting for drivers in Laurens County, Easley and Powdersville.