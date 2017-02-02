4 arrested after car break-ins, 1 still at large, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested after detectives pieced together several leads related to a series of car break-ins that happened in November.

The break-ins occurred at the YMCA and Planet Fitness on November 9th and 10th.

Police say 36-year-old Kenneth Jackson and 24-year-old Jabarie Cooper have each been charged with 4 counts of autobreaking, 4 counts of conspiracy, and 4 counts of enhanced petit larceny.

They say 33-year-old Kelly Burns and 29-year-old Kyle Austin have each been charged with 4 counts of conspiracy.

According to police, 23-year-old Octavious Banks is still at large and is wanted for 4 counts of autobreaking, 4 counts of conspiracy, and 4 counts of enhanced petit larceny.

If you have any information regarding Banks’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police department.

Kenneth Jackson is being held at the Dekalb County Detention Center, Jabarie Cooper is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center, and Kelly Burns and Kyle Austin are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

