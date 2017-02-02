American Heart Association encourages wearing red on Friday

(WSPA) — The American Heart Association is asking you to wear read on Friday to raise awareness about heart disease. Its the 15th year of the Go Red Campaign.

The AHA reports that heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women – more than all cancers combined and making heart disease the top killer of American women.

Organizers encourage women to pay close attention to the causes and prevention because they say more women than men die from the disease each year.

AHA also reports that 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

Organizers explain that not smoking, managing blood sugar and blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels and knowing your family history can help prevent the disease. Staying fit and eating healthy also help.

To find out more information, visit the American Heart Association’s web page here