At least 1 hurt after crash on Hwy 11 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a wreck on Highway 11 at Green Lake Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 9:26 p.m. Thursday.

Highway Patrol is responding.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville School Trustees call DeVos “unqualified” for Ed Secretary job Several Greenville County School Board members went to Washington this week to speak out against President Trump’s pick for Education Secret…

Crews battle fire at abandoned mill in Greenville Co. Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned mill in Greenville County.

Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. …

NC funeral dir. charged with 50 child sex crimes against little boy Harold Lee Massey, 62, is charged with dozens of counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense, according to investiga…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains o…