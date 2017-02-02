Barnes & Noble recalls NOOK tablet power adapters over shock hazard

(WAVY) — Barnes & Noble is recalling around 147,000 power adapters being sold with NOOK Tablet 7 over a shock hazard.

The company said on its website that the power adapters can break when plugged in, exposing the metal prongs and posing an electric shock hazard.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using them and register online for a free replacement adapter — along with a $5 gift card from the store.

Barnes & Noble says it has received four reports of adapters breaking, but no reported injuries. The adapters were sold between November of 2016 and January of 2017.

Call Barnes & Noble at 877-886-5025 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, if you have any questions.

