Couple married 54 years die on consecutive days

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A joint funeral is set for a Pennsylvania couple who were married 54 years before each died on consecutive days.

The Erie Times-News reports 82-year-old Skip Schwenk died Sunday of cancer at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. A day later, 76-year-old Laura Schwenk died of cardiac arrest in the same hospital.

Their children tell the newspaper that Laura Schwenk’s death was unexpected. Her heart stopped during an endoscopy Monday, and though doctors revived her, it stopped again a short time later in her hospital room.

The couple spent their last week together at Golden Living Center-Walnut Creek before being hospitalized.

Their daughter, Chris Kubaney, tells the newspaper her mother died from “broken-heart syndrome.”

The couple’s funeral is Thursday at the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home in Erie.

More stories you may like on 7News

Crews battle fire at abandoned mill in Greenville Co. Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned mill in Greenville County.

Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. …

NC funeral dir. charged with 50 child sex crimes against little boy Harold Lee Massey, 62, is charged with dozens of counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense, according to investiga…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains o…

Self-driving cars need less human help, data show When the technology will be ready for the public depends on several factors, including regulators’ readiness and company confidence the vehi…