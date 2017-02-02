Crews working to repair wastewater leak in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are repairing a wastewater leak discovered while fixing another leak. In the meantime, people are asked to avoid a creek in Greenville.

City officials say a wastewater overflow was reported Wednesday behind 417 Woods Lake Road. Crews found an overflowing manhole and wastewater entering Laurel Creek. Officials say crews opened the blocked main, repaired the overflow and cleaned up the spill.

It was during their investigation into the overflow that crews found another wastewater leak.

Officials said in a release the wastewater main appears to be damaged from erosion. Crews were working Thursday to repair the leak and officials say they will continue looking into the cause.

Signs have been placed near the spot where the overflow happened. Meanwhile, people are asked to avoid the water in Laurel Creek.

Officials say samples of the creek water is being tested.