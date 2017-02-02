FBI raids Qualla Housing Authority in Cherokee NC

The FBI raided the Qualla Housing Authority in Cherokee,North Carolina on Thursday.

Pictures from the Cherokee One Feather publication show officers pulling filing cabinets out of the office.

According to a letter to the Qualla Housing Authority from the Department of Justice, the DOJ started investigating the public housing authority in October.

The investigation included possible violations of federal program fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud.

Those violations specifically involved paperwork concerning loans and loan applications.

7 News has reached out to the FBI for additional information into the raid.

To read that DOJ letter, click here: letter-from-doj-to-qualla-housing