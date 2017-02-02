Former student sexually abused by Upstate teacher, sues district

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A student who was sexually abused by a former Spartanburg District 7 teacher is now suing the teacher and school.

In the lawsuit, John Doe claims he had to move from the Upstate after experiencing the abuse by Courtney Clark Kay during the 2012-2013 school year. At the time, Kay taught science at Spartanburg High School Freshman Academy.

Kay was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2013. She pled guilty to assault and battery in 2015 and received three years of probation.

The lawsuit claims Kay had Doe, then 14 years old, inside her classroom alone performing sex acts including kissing and touching Doe inappropriately on several occasions.

The lawsuit also claims that Kay sent Doe dozens of sexual fantasy messages by phone and online messages.

As a result of the charges, Kay’s teaching license was suspended and she was fired from District 7.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kay showed signs of the sexual abuse in front of other teachers and students. Doe’s lawyers claim that the district knew or had reason to know that the inappropriate behavior was going on and failed to report it.

Doe is asking for punitive damages to be determined by a jury.