Girl Scout gives brutally honest review of cookies

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (KRON) — The orders are rolling in for a New Jersey Girl Scout after she gave a brutally honest review of the cookies she is selling.

Charlotte McCourt, of South Orange, was interested in buying cookies for troops stationed overseas.

When she learned that her father’s friend is “very rich,” she emailed him.

That friend happened to be tv personality, Mike Rowe, host of shows such as “Dirty Jobs.”

In her email, she told Rowe that some of cookies’ descriptions had false advertising and gave her own personal ratings of the cookies on a scale from one to ten.

As of February first, McCourt had sold 16,430 boxes of cookies, including 7,765 boxes for troops.

These are Charlotte’s cookie ratings:

Savannah Smiles: “Like sweet lemon wedges with just the right balance of sweet and sour. This cookie gets a seven for its divine taste.”

Trefoils: “This is a plain peanut butter cookie that pairs nicely with a hot drink. I give it a six because alone it’s kind of boring.”

Do-Si-Dos: “I give it a five for its unoriginality and its blandness.”

Samoas: “Wow, the Samoa. I give it a nine. The samoas has amazing flavor.”

Tagalongs: “I give it an eight for the chocolate peanut butter combination. Inspired.”

Thin Mints: “I give it a nine for the delectable chocolate mint combination. Also inspired.”

S’mores: “If you have a wild sense of adventure, try the S’more. Full disclosure, I have not tried the S’more.”

Toffee-tastic: “The Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless gluten-free wasteland. I’m telling you it’s as flavorless as dirt.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville School Trustees call DeVos “unqualified” for Ed Secretary job GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Several Greenville County School Board Trustees went to Washington this week to speak out against President Tru…

Crews battle fire at abandoned mill in Greenville Co. Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned mill in Greenville County.

Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. …

NC funeral dir. charged with 50 child sex crimes against little boy Harold Lee Massey, 62, is charged with dozens of counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense, according to investiga…

Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains o…