Groundhog “Greta” says early spring at Chimney Rock Park

CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (WSPA) – Greta the groundhog did not see her shadow Thursday morning at Chimney Rock State Park. That means she is calling for an early spring.

Greta made her forecast during the 12th Annual Grady’s Groundhog Day at Chimney Rock State Park. She also predicted the New England Patriots would defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Fellow rodent weather forecasters Punxsutawney Phil and Gen. Beauregard Lee made their predictions earlier Thursday morning. Phil saw his shadow, calling for six more weeks of winter. Beauregard did not see his shadow, which legend claims means spring will arrive early.

Greta did not see her shadow just after 10:30am.

Greta made the call for the first time. Park officials tell us Grady passed away after Groundhog Day last year after suffering leukemia.

Chimney Rock State Park was closed Thursday except for the Meadow Area where Greta made her prediction. The free event also featured arts and crafts activities for children in attendance until noon.