Crews battle fire at abandoned mill in Greenville Co.

By Published: Updated:
Large fire at abandoned mill in Greenville County
Large fire at abandoned mill in Greenville County

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned mill in Greenville County.

It’s happening at 3335 Old Buncombe Road in the San Souci area near Lakeview Middle School.

Old Buncombe Road is closed near the fire but will be back open in about 30-40 minutes.

Highway 253 and W. Blue Ridge Road are back open.

Thick, black smoke could be seen from I-385 as of 10:50 a.m.

View of smoke from I-385
View of smoke from I-385

The mill used to be the site of US Finishing.

The video is courtesy of Lydia Poole.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s