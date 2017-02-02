Crews battle fire at abandoned mill in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned mill in Greenville County.

It’s happening at 3335 Old Buncombe Road in the San Souci area near Lakeview Middle School.

Old Buncombe Road is closed near the fire but will be back open in about 30-40 minutes.

Highway 253 and W. Blue Ridge Road are back open.

Thick, black smoke could be seen from I-385 as of 10:50 a.m.

The mill used to be the site of US Finishing.

The video is courtesy of Lydia Poole.

