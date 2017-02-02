Nashville officer’s body recovered in the Cumberland River

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The body of a missing Nashville officer was recovered Thursday morning.

Eric Mumaw, 44, was an 18-year veteran. His body was found around 8:15 a.m. 100 yards from a boat ramp.

According to WATE 6 On Your Side’s sister station WKRN, the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police responded to a call of a woman who was threatening to drive into the Cumberland River around 4 a.m.

Mumaw and another officer negotiated with the 40-year-old woman for 10 minutes before the vehicle went into the water.

The officers slipped on the edge of a boat ramp and went into the water, according to WKRN. Mumaw’s colleague tried to help him, however, he was carried away by the water.

The surviving officer is at TriStar Sklyine Medical Center for treatment. Investigators say the woman is in police custody.