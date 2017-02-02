Ohio grandmother adjusting to life as internet sensation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sometimes it just takes an unintentionally funny moment caught on camera to become “internet famous,” while other people make a career out of it.

If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen one of Ross Smith and Granny’s videos.

Four years ago, 24-year-old Ross and his 90-year-old grandmother from Youngstown put their first video online. They were playing basketball, Granny did something funny, and Ross thought he’d share it.

Unexpectedly, it went viral getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Ross kept capturing those funny moments on Vine, the 6-second-long video-blog.

“It was a very niche audience. It was your college students. It was 18-24. It was really when I was in college,” Ross said.

Now, the pair has their social media presence and has over 5 million followers collectively, becoming one of the internet’s famous comedy duos.