President Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON (AP) – Religious conservatives whose overwhelming support propelled Donald Trump to the White House are watching closely for him to deliver on promised protections for religious objectors to gay marriage and abortion.

President Donald Trump is preparing to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning. It’s a high-profile Washington event for faith leaders, politicians and dignitaries. So far he has not indicated how he’ll act on the provisions sought by religious conservatives, which critics say could sanction discrimination against gay people.

The annual breakfast can be an opportunity for a pause in the rhetoric of the day. But it also can also provide a political spotlight, as it did in 2013 for Ben Carson who drew national attention for railing against the modern welfare state.