Sugar Cove fire now 90% contained

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – The Sugar Cove fire is now 90% contained, according to fire officials.

The fire grew to 577 acres, with much growth due to the successful burnout operations that were completed yesterday.

Little to no additional fire growth is expected, officials say.

Firefighters were able to secure firelines by removing leaf litter, sticks, and twigs that could fuel fire growth.

Today, crews worked to put out remaining hot spots and hazards along NC-80.

NC Highway 80 is scheduled to reopen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Woods Mountain Trail (TR 218) is scheduled to reopen on Friday. This trail includes a portion of the Mountains to Sea Trail, from the Blue Ridge Parkway to US-221.

The fire is located northeast of NC Highway 80 in the Singecat Branch and Burgins Creek drainage.

The fire is managed by both U.S. Forest Service and NC Forest Service resources with about 65 personnel, including local volunteer fire departments from McDowell County and McDowell County Emergency Management.

The fire began at about 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28th, on private land.

It resulted from a brush burn pile that escaped and burned onto the Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest.

