Top psychologist says talking to yourself is normal

(WSPA) – Many of us believe talking yourself could be the first sign of madness. But a top psychologist at the University of East London says “self-chats” are perfectly normal and can help people with the difficulties of life.

Molly Andrews is a Professor of Political Psychology and Co-director of the Centre for Narrative Research at the London university.

She said it has long been acknowledged that talking to oneself is common and that most people do it but just not out loud.

To read the full article, click here.