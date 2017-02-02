Top psychologist says talking to yourself is normal

(WSPA) – Many of us believe talking yourself could be the first sign of madness. But a top psychologist at the University of East London says “self-chats” are perfectly normal and can help people with the difficulties of life.
Molly Andrews is a Professor of Political Psychology and Co-director of the Centre for Narrative Research at the London university.
She said it has long been acknowledged that talking to oneself is common and that most people do it but just not out loud.
To read the full article, click here.
More stories you may like on 7News
Crews battle fire at abandoned mill in Greenville Co.
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned mill in Greenville County.
Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. …
NC funeral dir. charged with 50 child sex crimes against little boy
Harold Lee Massey, 62, is charged with dozens of counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense, according to investiga…
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains o…
Self-driving cars need less human help, data show
When the technology will be ready for the public depends on several factors, including regulators’ readiness and company confidence the vehi…