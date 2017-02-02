Top psychologist says talking to yourself is normal

By Published: Updated:

(WSPA) – Many of us believe talking yourself could be the first sign of madness. But a top psychologist at the University of East London says “self-chats” are perfectly normal and can help people with the difficulties of life.

Molly Andrews is a Professor of Political Psychology and Co-director of the Centre for Narrative Research at the London university.

She said it has long been acknowledged that talking to oneself is common and that most people do it but just not out loud.

To read the full article, click here.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s