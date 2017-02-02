Upstate business woman’s success inspires her to now help young women in business

There aren’t a lot of people who can say they head a billion dollar company. One Upstate woman not only started her’s from scratch, but she wants to help others fulfill the same dreams.

This week Pamela Evette, President and CEO of the outsourced payroll and HR services firm “Quality Business Solutions” was honored with one of the most prestigious local awards for success in business and leadership.

She sat down with 7News to share her success story and give some advice for women looking to break the glass ceiling.

Nestled in the fields of Travelers Rest, her unassuming business, built, in part, out of a barn, saw revenue growth of $300 million in the last three years alone.

The woman behind it, is just as humble.

“All the offices in the back were all horse stalls,” said Pamela Evette. She started QBS about 16 years ago with just 3 employees. Now there are more than 40, mostly women.

“You look up one day and you realize wow, look what this has grown into and then you kind of take a step back and then you want to give back,” said Evette.

That mentoring spirit is one of the reasons The Greenville Chamber of Commerce chose Evette as this year’s Athena Leadership Award recipient.

The emcee introduced her Tuesday night saying “Evette serves as a mentor for other small business leaders in women owned businesses.”

And just last month, QBS got national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification will help connect it with clients who are looking to partner with companies owned by women.

“Women like Pamela certainly provide a wonderful inspiration of the power of a woman pursuing her dream and reaching out to others to help make it happen,” said Attorney Jo Hackle who is a prior Athena Award recipient.

Evette says, you don’t have to go it alone. She points to a host of local resources like the Chamber’s Women at Work program , and Furman University’s Leadership Institute.

And with 3 kids and a husband who works at QBS, Evette says owning a business doesn’t mean you have to shortchange your family.

“Don’t be afraid, it won’t consume your world. It actually empowers you. It empowers you to be a bigger presence in your children’s life,” she said.

Evette says being a business owner gives her control over her own schedule and also allows her to set a powerful example for her kids. She also says she has three older brothers and that gave her the thick skin needed for business.