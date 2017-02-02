Upstate company donates overdose drug to Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County is getting a huge donation of Narcan spray, to help cut down the number of Opioid overdoses thanks to Smith Drug Distribution.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says he responded to 69 drug overdose deaths in 2016 and Spartanburg County EMS used Narcan more than 500 times in 2016.

Smith Drug donated 60 packs worth more than $6,000. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will be training 50 deputies on how to administer Narcan.

Spartanburg Police will also be receiving the packs.

Spartanburg County EMS states that officers are often on scene ahead of EMS and that the quicker Narcan can be administered, the better the chances are of saving a life.