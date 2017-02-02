Upstate company donates overdose drug to Spartanburg Co.

By Published:
narcan

Spartanburg County is getting a huge donation of Narcan spray, to help cut down the number of Opioid overdoses thanks to Smith Drug Distribution.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says he responded to 69 drug overdose deaths in 2016 and Spartanburg County EMS used Narcan more than 500 times in 2016.

Smith Drug donated 60 packs worth more than $6,000. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will be training 50 deputies on how to administer Narcan.

Spartanburg Police will also be receiving the packs.

Spartanburg County EMS states that officers are often on scene ahead of EMS and that the quicker Narcan can be administered, the better the chances are of saving a life.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s