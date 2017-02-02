Upstate man accused of sex crimes with minors

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County man is accused of sexually assaulting three minors.

DJ Rhodes, 33, of Woodruff is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A deputy responded to a hospital after an assault was reported on Nov. 23, 2016. According to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told the deputy her daughter was assaulted. She was not the only victim who deputies say came forward.

The victim was younger than 11 when the alleged abuse happened last year, according to an arrest warrant.

Rhodes is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 16 between Jan. 1, 2005 and Nov. 23, 2016.

A spokesman with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said there are three victims and that the crimes happened at different times. He said two victims came forward after the youngest victim.