WNC man charged in neighbor’s shooting death

WSPA Staff Published:
Glenn Edward Gardin (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)
MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a man shot his neighbor after the two had been drinking together.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Glenn Edward Gardin, 63, of Marion with voluntary manslaughter.
Deputies and troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to Gardin’s home shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say Gardin called 911 to  report shooting his neighbor, deputies said.

The shooting victim was identified as 63-year-old Todd Alan Swepson.
A detective with the agency said in a statement that the men had a history of altercations and were drinking before the confrontation that led to the shooting.

Deputies say Swepson was shot twice in the torso with a small-caliber revolver. Despite attempts to revive him by troopers and deputies, he passed away.

