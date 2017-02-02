WNC man sentenced for murder, 20 counts exploitation of minor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A Swannanoa man pled guilty Wednesday to murder and 20 counts of exploitation of a minor.

Juan Carlos Jimenez is expected to spend more than 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney.

Police found the murder victim dead in his Asheville apartment in October 2014. An autopsy showed that Christopher Ortega died from asphyxiation.

“This case involved disturbing facts and a young woman under the age of 18 who was victimized by Jimenez’ conduct. Under these circumstances the DA’s Office would not accept anything less than a term of 25 years in prison,” Assistant District Attorney Rodney Hasty said in the statement.

Jimenez will also serve five years of probation and must register as a sex offender for a term of 30 years.

Prosecutors say the plea was offered to save the victim and their family the trauma of a trial.