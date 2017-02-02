Woman found chained alive in Woodruff to appear on Dr. Phil

(WSPA) — The woman who was found chained in a shipping container on a sex offender’s property is set to appear on Dr. Phil.

Kala Brown was held captive for two months by Todd Kohlhepp on his Woodruff property, before being found in November 2016.

It is Brown’s first appearance since her rescue.

Dr. Phil’s website says Kala will speak about being held captive and witnessing her boyfriend Charlie Carver’s murder.

The two part episode airs Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14.

Brown is quoted on the show’s website as saying, “No matter what he did to me, he did not break me. He cannot destroy me and I won.” from Brown.

Brown is suing Kohlhepp, a former realtor, for personal injury. Charlie Carver’s estate is also suing Kohlhepp for wrongful death.

Deputies say Kohlhepp has confessed to killing 7 people, including Johnny and Meagan Coxie, Charlie Carver, and the four victims from the Superbike Motorsports in 2003.