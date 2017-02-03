2 arrested, 1 on loose after armed robbery at Union Co. home, deputies say

PACOLET, SC (WSPA) – Two people are in custody and another is on the run after an armed robbery at a home in Union County.

According to Sheriff David Taylor, deputies responded to the robbery on Wild Turkey Lane around 8:30pm on January 30.

The victim told deputies that two men and a woman came to his home in a white car and the woman asked to borrow money. Then they arrived at the home, the victim says he went outside and was confronted by one man with a gun and another man with a baseball bat who took him inside his home and took money from him.

According to the police report, the victim was also hit in the leg with a baseball bat during the robbery.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects and have arrested two.

19-year-old Breanna Taylor Clark and 30-year-old Garaell Bryan Williams were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, first degree Burglary, and first degree Assault and Battery.

Deputies say warrants have been signed for a third suspect, 24-year-old Rashall Jamal Tracy.

Anyone with information on the location of Tracy is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-864-427-0800.

